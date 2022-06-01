Kerron Clarke, founder of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS), was granted bail in the sum of $80,000 with a surety by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young, after he was charged with four counts of money laundering yesterday.
The decision to lay the charges followed advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Joan Honore-Paul.
On Monday, Clarke arrived on a flight at the Piarco International Airport, where he was arrested by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who subsequently handed him over to the officers of the Financial Investigations Branch, who laid the charges.
Clarke, of Phase 1, La Horquetta is scheduled to appear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on June 27.