“I am still here. I am still fighting. I am not your enemy.”
In a seven-minute video uploaded to social media sites yesterday, Drugs Sou Sou founder Kerron “Preeze” Clarke made this declaration to dispel rumours that he was planning to flee the country. As a result of these rumours, Clarke said he has death threats and he asked people to stop believing everything they heard.
“The rumours are more tiring than the investigation itself. I do not have several houses; I have not bought any commercial buildings, yachts, planes, gas stations; I had no dealings with Piarco International Project; I was not the main contractor in the Red House; I did not get a contract for Tobago airport; I do not have a room for money; I am not out there spending people sou sou money; I have not rented any condos,” Clarke said.
He also said he had been made aware of “block talk” about people who claim to be from La Horquetta threatening his life.
“I cannot understand how someone can say I heard Preeze buy a yacht. Who told you that, Derek and Derek don’t lie. Come on, where is the proof? Where is the evidence towards that? Stop take chain-up on the block. Stop take rumours. Stop take unnecessary talk,” Clarke said.
He noted the allegations pertaining to the various assets of DSS are false, and the allegations that he has businesses under other aliases are false.
Furthermore, he claimed he had given no refunds as yet, “whether it be police, members of the Defence Force, community leaders or single parents”.
Clarke also denounced talk he had “millions” stashed away somewhere.
“I do not have 100 million and ten million and 15 million and all of these millions rest down somewhere...all of these people who are doing DSS maths and calculations with their Grade V in mathematics, please do not pay any mind to it or try to justify it.
“Let’s be real. I’m being real. If I had a 100 million and a yacht, what am I still doing in Trinidad? Catch me if you can like the Gingerbread man—I’m being honest and truthful to you and, no, I do not have these things.”