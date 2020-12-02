Founder of Drugs Sou Sou, Kerron Clarke has failed in his court application for the return of $656,200 in cash.
The application was dismissed today by Senior Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima
Magistrates’ Court, according to a statement from the police service.
Clarke made an application for the release of cash pursuant to section 38(7) of the Proceeds of Crime Act Chap 11:27.
The application was for the sum of $656,200 which was seized from him on August 25 at
his home situated at Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta,Arima.
At the virtual hearing today, Clarke was represented by Rosario Sookdeo, who was led by Sophia Chote SC.
The Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) was represented by its Legal Officer, Keston Abraham. After hearing legal submissions from both parties, Magistrate Cheron Raphael
dismissed the application for the release of the cash.
At a media briefing on November 16 Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigations and Intelligence, Mc Donald Jacob said the police seized money from Clarke, operating as Drugs Sou (DSS) on three occasions - $656,200 which occurred on August 25, $707,500
on September 2 , and $6.4 million on October 27.