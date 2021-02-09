Kerron Clarke, founder of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS), was charged today with two counts of money laundering contrary to section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
The decision to lay the charges followed advice received today from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.
Clarke, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, will appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate tomorrow morning.
Clarke was arrested last Saturday after police executed a search warrant at his home in La Horquetta.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob, said investigations are continuing into the seizure of $7.7 million in cash in La Horquetta several months ago.