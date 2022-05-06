DRUGS SOU SOU (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke has taken the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to court over its failure/refusal to grant him a firearm user’s licence (FUL).
High Court judge Justice Nadia Kangaloo yesterday granted Clarke permission to file a claim for judicial review against the Office of the Commissioner of Police for not granting him the licence.
Clarke had first applied in 2014 for a FUL but he did not receive a response from the TTPS until 2020, when he was informed his application was refused. The decision was appealed through the Firearms Appeal Board and in October of last year the tribunal ruled in Clarke’s favour, ordering that he should be issued with the FUL. However, to date that has not been done.
At yesterday’s hearing, attorney Sanjiv Lalla, who along with Sanjiv Sookoo appeared for the State, said he was not in a position to resist Clarke’s application for leave to pursue judicial review proceedings.
He pointed out, however, that he had only been retained as attorney for the State on Wednesday and has not as yet had the opportunity to properly discuss the matter with the legal unit of the TTPS on the best way of settling the matter to “save judicial time and cost”.
“I would like to give advice to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service but, like I said, I only got conduct of this matter yesterday (Wednesday) and I think it can be resolved if good sense prevails,” he said.
While Lalla asked that leave not be granted for the moment and that the matter be recalled later this month, Clarke’s attorney Rosario Sookdeo objected.
Sookdeo pointed out in this case there was “a very low threshold” for the applicant to reach in order for the court to grant leave.
Justice Kangaloo agreed.
The judge pointed out that while Lalla indicated he would be having discussions with the legal unit of the TTPS for “good sense to prevail”, there was no assurance of the matter being settled and Clarke being granted the FUL as decided by the Firearms Appeal Board.
“The tribunal made a decision based on the evidence that was heard before them… Since October (2021) to now there has been no progress and I cannot see at this time there will be any progress so I am going to grant the application for judicial review,” said the judge.
While Lalla had asked for an adjournment to later this month, Justice Kangaloo set October 18 as the next hearing date. She said the court was hopeful that by that time, the issue would be settled.
Background
Clarke shot into the spotlight in 2020 after his La Horquetta residence was stormed by police who seized a whooping $22 million in cash, but returned it the following day.
Since then, three other raids have been carried out on Clarke’s property, with a further $7.7 million being seized as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
However, Clarke has denied being involved in any illegal activities. He has since insisted that DSS is an investment business and not a pyramid scheme as was being touted by police.
In February of last year he was charged with two offences of money laundering. One of the charges alleged that sometime between May 3, 2019 and February 8 last year, he received a television as collateral for a loan that the recipient was unable to repay.
The other charge was that on a date unknown between February 9, 2019 and December 2020, Clarke received $1,850 as interest on a loan while running a money lender’s business without a licence.
Those matters are still before the Magistrates’ Court.