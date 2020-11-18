Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has compared the public response to the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) probe to the response to Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’s controversial $143,800 bank transaction in 2016.
Speaking during the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) news conference at the police administration building in Port of Spain yesterday, Griffith referred to the matter, noting that citizens had demanded that the minister justify the source of her deposit, yet were now questioning why the police were investigating the DSS operation.
“It is amazing that we have citizens, they have been attacking with full force a minister who had $140,000 and that became something of national concern,” Griffith said.
“Every Tom, Dick and Harry was demanding that she justify every single cent of that $140,000 and this is a minister with 40 years of experience and service to country.
“You want to demand $140,000 justified for every dollar that she has there, how she got it, but a lance corporal in the Defence Force has $22 million and people have a problem about the police wanting to investigate that,” he added.
Griffith said if any member of the public had $22 million in their home, it would be cause for a probe.
He said the money very well might be legitimate but it is the duty of the police to investigate as such “pyramid schemes” have been used in the past as a front for money laundering and other illegal activities.
He added that if the money is legitimate, there should be receipts accounting for the entire $22 million.
“If I have to check 22,000 people to verify that they deposited $10,000, so be it,” he said. I am dealing with this with a fine-tooth comb.”
‘Not a sou sou’
Griffith further slammed “greedy” participants in pyramid schemes who he said are accepting unsustainable returns on their investments at the expense of others and noted that this is not a sou sou in which you only get back what you put in.
“There is a difference between a sou sou and a pyramid scheme. This is not a sou sou. Putting in $10,000 to get $50,000, without putting in $50,000, is not a sou sou. The public is being misled by devious people. This is not a sou sou, it is a pyramid scheme...and it will collapse,” he stressed.
“The pyramid scheme is directly designed to benefit those at the top of the scheme. For you to get $10,000, it means other poorer people are going to lose out.
“The pyramid scheme will collapse eventually and when it collapses these people will have benefited. People who try to speak praises of a pyramid scheme, it means you are ignorant. It shows greed and it shows stupidity. The police are preventing other families from having to suffer because of your greed,” he warned.
Griffith said anybody who has a problem with the police investigating DSS must question their own ethics, character and how their parents raised them.
He said, if left unchecked, DSS could pose a danger to the security of the country.
“So, when people make comments to try to direct the police to say leave DSS alone, you are basically aiding and abetting and condoning activities that can affect national security,” he said.