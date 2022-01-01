duck

Some of the poultry on the farm.

TWO men have been ordered to pay $20,000 in fines after they stole 82 ducks from their employer’s farm.

Anderson Ramdial and Yenner Rafael Gonzalez appeared virtually yesterday before Prince Town Senior Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

They said they were guilty of stealing the ducks, which cost $12,300, and six transport crates, priced at $2,700, on Wednesday at Stone Road, Piparo.

Ramdial, 33, a labourer of Piparo, and Gonzalez, of Williamsville, were charged with the two offences by Constable Ragoonath.

The court heard that the owner of Island Farms went to his establishment on Wednesday and became suspicious. He drove to a location where he could see his farm from a distance and, while there, Ramdial’s van passed him. He followed the vehicle and saw crates with identifiable marks as belonging to him with white ducks.

He caused the van to stop. When asked about the cargo, Ramdial admitted that they were stolen and were going to be sold.

The men, who worked on the farm, had caught the ducks and loaded them in the crates.

The matter was prosecuted by Sgt Shazeed Mohammed.

Ramdial was represented by attorney Petronilla Basdeo, who said her client was remorseful and had returned the items intact.

On enquiries from the magistrate, she explained that Ramdial’s black eye was from a beating he received after he was found with the livestock. She said two wrongs could never make a right and that the court was the only authority to impose punishment.

The magistrate fined both of the men $5,000 on each of the two charges, amounting to $20,000. They were given three months to pay the fines or serve six months’ simple imprisonment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley is Express Individual of the Year

Farley is Express Individual of the Year

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine is the Express Individual of the Year 2021.

The Express panel of editors selected Augustine based on his phenomenal rise in politics, which saw the annihilation of the decades-old People’s National Movement (PNM) in Tobago by the five-year-old Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 election, 14 seats to one. The victory ended the PNM’s 21-year hold on the THA.

Nurses get nod for hard work

Nurses get nod for hard work

There is no doubt that the work of nurses and other healthcare workers has been invaluable in 2021, as they battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the frontlines, sometimes at the expense of their own physical and mental health.

While many viewed these workers as the “heroes” of the pandemic, they were not immune from the impact of the virus. They, too, faced challenges in carrying out their duties, including inadequate working conditions and burnout.

Jhaylen gets Youth of the Year award

Jhaylen gets Youth of the Year award

At seven years old, Jhaylen Edwards is already a businessman, successfully selling agricultural produce in his Bethel, Tobago, community.

What makes his achievement even more impressive is that he grows the crops he sells himself.

Jhaylen began gardening as a way to keep occupied during Covid-19 lockdown measures and that hobby has now developed into a passion that earns him a steady income.

Recommended for you