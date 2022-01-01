TWO men have been ordered to pay $20,000 in fines after they stole 82 ducks from their employer’s farm.
Anderson Ramdial and Yenner Rafael Gonzalez appeared virtually yesterday before Prince Town Senior Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.
They said they were guilty of stealing the ducks, which cost $12,300, and six transport crates, priced at $2,700, on Wednesday at Stone Road, Piparo.
Ramdial, 33, a labourer of Piparo, and Gonzalez, of Williamsville, were charged with the two offences by Constable Ragoonath.
The court heard that the owner of Island Farms went to his establishment on Wednesday and became suspicious. He drove to a location where he could see his farm from a distance and, while there, Ramdial’s van passed him. He followed the vehicle and saw crates with identifiable marks as belonging to him with white ducks.
He caused the van to stop. When asked about the cargo, Ramdial admitted that they were stolen and were going to be sold.
The men, who worked on the farm, had caught the ducks and loaded them in the crates.
The matter was prosecuted by Sgt Shazeed Mohammed.
Ramdial was represented by attorney Petronilla Basdeo, who said her client was remorseful and had returned the items intact.
On enquiries from the magistrate, she explained that Ramdial’s black eye was from a beating he received after he was found with the livestock. She said two wrongs could never make a right and that the court was the only authority to impose punishment.
The magistrate fined both of the men $5,000 on each of the two charges, amounting to $20,000. They were given three months to pay the fines or serve six months’ simple imprisonment.