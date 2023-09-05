Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke yesterday called on Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine to make peace.
In a press conference held at the Port Mall, Scarborough, Tobago, Duke said that he had e-mailed a letter to Augustine on Sunday calling for a burial of the hatchet.
He said that he had not yet received a response.
In January this year, Duke made a similar call to Augustine to “come home”.
During yesterday’s conference Duke claimed that Tobago currently did not have a voice and it needed to be regained.
“I heard people complaining that things are very bad,” he said.
He claimed that people were “suffering and I have re-established my presence in Tobago in a very dominant way and the presence of the PDP will be more dominant than it has ever been”.
He said, “There is a thought held by a few troubled people that Watson don’t want peace, Watson looking for fight and that’s not true.”
“I wrote that letter to Farley for us the reconcile our differences, put it aside and put Tobago first,” he said.
Referring to Augustine’s newly created political party, the Tobago’s People Party (TPP) as a thing he said that there was no way “that thing”, would defeat the current national ruling party, the People’s National Movement (PNM).
“Tobago wants to see us work together for the common good but he (Augustine) is being misled by a few, woulda, coulda, shoulda politicians and you are going to lose and lose miserably,” he said.
“Your association with political elements of past political parties does not adequately represent the collective sentiment of Tobagonians who support to the ideals of the PDP,” he said.
“I am ready to forgive past misunderstandings and overlook certain actions, however what remains unforgivable is the loss of an exceptional opportunity and the chance to set aside differences and join forces for the good of Tobago,” he said.
Duke said that their public spat was beyond them and that they needed to lay down the “blueprint for change that Tobagonians so desperately want”.
In September 2022 Duke resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA. This was followed by the December 5 resignation of 16 THA executive members, including Augustine, from the PDP.
The TPP was formed last April.