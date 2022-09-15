Watson Duke made a great miscalculation, according to former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Hochoy Charles.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Charles said Duke misled himself in seemingly thinking that by removing Farley Augustine as deputy political leader, he would trigger his removal as Chief Secretary.
“He thought he was dealing with the Trinidad and Tobago Constitution—Sections 49 (2) (e)—which states that if you contest an election on a party ticket and you are expelled from that party, you must vacate your seat in the House of Representatives.
“It is not so in Tobago and does not apply to THA. If this conflict (between Duke and Augustine) had happened in the national Parliament, Augustine’s ‘expulsion’ would have triggered a vacancy in the Parliament, in fact, two vacancies, with respect to Augustine and Faith B.Yisrael’s (Health Secretary), who was also removed by Duke as deputy political leader.
“And Duke as Deputy Chief Secretary would have held the position of Chief Secretary for the three months while the election was called. Duke erred when he thought that the party political decision—the cancelling of the party positions—would apply to the THA or even affect its operations,” he said.
He conceded however that “if they carry this thing too far and they (Duke and Augustine) lose confidence in each other and the question of a vote of no confidence is filed, then it has the potential to affect the THA.
A vote of confidence against the Chief Secretary or the Deputy Chief Secretary would mean that all 15 elected members of the THA (including the sole People’s National Movement member) would be required to take a position in support of Duke or Augustine.
The subject of the vote of no confidence, if the motion is successfully carried, would have to resign his position in two days or the President would revoke his appointment. So the problem will come if the Chief Secretary does not have the confidence of the majority of the elected members of the THA or the Deputy Chief Secretary does not enjoy their confidence”.
Once the conflict does not reach the level of a confidence vote, the operations of the THA remain unaffected, he added.
Charles further explained that Duke as Deputy Secretary does not have an assignment of the functions which are named in the Fifth Schedule. Those functions were given to seven other secretaries and the Chief Secretary.
The Deputy Chief Secretary’s function is to deal with other matters which are not mentioned in the Fifth Schedule, such as the issue of Tobago autonomy, ensuring that the Service Commissions deliver to Tobago, and responsibilities relating to the diaspora.
“So the day-to-day bread and butter functions of the THA, as outlined in the Fifth Schedule, form no part of the responsibilities assigned to the Deputy Chief Secretary, he said. By contrast, in the previous (PNM) administration, the Deputy Chief Secretary was the Secretary for Finance," he added.
Tobago voted for Farley, not Duke
Asked about the extent of Duke’s support, Charles said it was not accidental that Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Duke allowed Farley to become Chief Secretary.
“Mr Duke, leading a political party in Tobago, could not have won that election and he knew that, and that is why very early he said that Farley would be the Chief Secretary. Because people were not going to vote for Mr Duke. PDP could not win the election if Duke was leading it and offering himself for Chief Secretary.
“So he sent the deputy political leader to win, and now that that objective has been achieved, this conflict has been brought to the fore. It has nothing to do with what happened in America.
“On Independence Day when Farley walked on that red carpet, go and look at the tape and look at Mr Duke’s face, when Farley walked down and took the salute. Duke say (to himself), ‘Nah, man’. He couldn’t take that,” Charles said.
“I know the problem, he (Duke) can’t take that, he must be the big man. So that is what happened there. And after that, he start to cuss the administrator and everyone. So that issue of those people going up to New York and not getting food and so on is not the issue.”
He said Duke “make a move to take over and he now realising that he can’t get rid of them because they have the majority, and that they may very well get rid of him as Deputy Chief Secretary because the THA law prevents him from taking the Chief Secretary position, in the way he thought it would have played out.
“It backfired on him and I think that Duke should humble himself...and work things out in the interest of the people of Tobago”.