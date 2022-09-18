Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke says he wants to “heal the rift” between Caribbean nations for more equality in the region.
Duke made the comments in an interview with St Lucia’s DBS TV on Friday. Duke, according to the report, is in St Lucia for a four-day visit aimed at strengthening the relationship between St Lucia and Tobago.
“There is no big brother or little brother, there is just one Caribbean,” Duke stated.
“Everybody, respect each other. You must be able to come Trinidad and fall in, come Tobago and fall in, and they mustn’t see you as an alien. They must welcome you as their brother, as their sister as the case may be.
“That’s why we are trying to start this conversation, how we could heal the rift between the big islands and small islands. Who don’t have this, who don’t have that, who rich, who poor—heal those rifts.”
Duke said this was a vital conversation to be had ahead of his run for Prime Minister, which he said would take place “in the next few months or years”.
“I would be able to put forward a proposal on the platform not just to rebuild Trinidad and Tobago’s economy and to put a level of equality for all, but how we could rebuild the Caribbean and create equality for all and without domination. We must rebuild the Caribbean with full participation.”
Duke’s mission to “heal the rifts” between Caribbean nations, however, comes amidst a rift in his own party.
Duke on Thursday resigned as deputy chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
His resignation follows a week-long feud with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, stemming from claims Duke made via a Facebook post that the Augustine-led THA abandoned 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group in New York.
A matter of principle ► sub head ◄
Addressing the fallout in the DBS TV interview, Duke said his loyalty is to the people.
“I removed myself from the executive... on the grounds of principle. I consider myself to be a revolutionary politician, one who is not boxed in, one who is not limited by the ideals of the academic or the status quo.
“I said to my team on many occasions that you have to remember the commitment you gave to people on the outside. It’s about poor people. It’s about bread-and-butter issues. Unless there is more food on the table, unless there is more money in the kitty, unless there is better healthcare, better roads, unless people’s lives have appreciated in a marked and significant way, then we would have done nothing for them at the end of the day.”
Duke said the THA under Augustine’s leadership has not changed lives for the better.
“They are busy giving out contracts to persons who already have. They have given out TT$160 million in contracts to big contractors from Trinidad...
“I decided to remove myself because as the political leader of the party, I hold the trust of the people to keep them honest. It is difficult for me to be the Deputy Chief Secretary and keep them honest. I must separate myself from them where I can now become the official conduit through which people will complain and have their issues addressed,” he said.
Duke’s resignation as deputy chief secretary of the THA is expected to be addressed by the THA today.