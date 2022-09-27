Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has knocked Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine over the increase in crime in Tobago.
“Three murders in three days is something that has never before seen in Tobago,” Duke said yesterday.
“What is your plan, chief jellyfish, to deal with crime? It will take more than walking up and down and calling words. You have to deal with crime,” he said via a Facebook video.
Duke said while people felt he should keep quiet, he will not.
“What am I keeping quiet for? Is it because my party is in power I will keep quiet? My party must perform. I grade myself very hard and this is why I am always desirous of doing better every time. I will not sit down and allow the PDP who has placed a government in place to suffer because that government is a runaway train,” the former THA deputy chief secretary went on.
He said every Monday, which he dubbed “mandate Monday”, he would hold the THA to account to the mandate it was given by the people of Tobago.
He said the PDP’s crime plan, which “Farley and friends” spoke of last year ahead of the THA election, entailed creating an assembly law so that Tobago can have its own police service.
“The role of the Tobago police department would have been the role of localising the police service, bringing the police service down to the common man, in the villages, in the bars. Policemen would have been more available and more accessible and they would have provided a greater community level service,” Duke said.
He said the other crime plans included reinstalling community comfort patrols and refurbishing the Charlotteville and Roxborough Magistrates’ Courts.
“Three persons lost their lives last week and it could have been prevented if there was a Tobago police department, if the community comfort patrol was working, if the Roxborough Magistrates’ Court was refurbished, if the Charlotteville Magistrates’ Court was refurbished and if the police station at Scarborough was refurbished…,” Duke said.
“When you look at the chief secretary you wonder if he’s running for Tobago top model, but nothing about the Tobago police or the return of the community comfort patrol,” he added.
On Thursday, Emero Baynes, an employee of the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company, was shot dead while driving his car in Mason Hall.
Later that day, 28-year-old National Gas Company employee Johnathan Baptiste was gunned down in Scarborough.
Then on Saturday, 65-year-old Kenrick James was chopped to death at his home in Crown Point.
Tobago has recorded seven murders for the year thus far, compared to five murders for the same period in 2021.
Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning programme yesterday, head of the Tobago Police Division, acting Superintendent Junior Benjamin, reported that a shooting occurred in Shirvan early yesterday morning, but there were no fatalities.
Noting the three murders in three days on the island, he urged Tobagonians not to panic.
He said the police service had deployed “specialist sections” so that there will be more visibility in “areas of concern”.
“We are going to see more police presence on the ground,” Benjamin assured.