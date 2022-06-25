MONTH-end downtown Port of Spain was even more abuzz with activity yesterday when leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke handed out loaves of bread while decrying the Government.
His promise to distribute 3,300 loaves fell short by about 3,100 but the 200 loaves and, in some cases, buns were readily received by most while a few refused.
Duke began his drive along the Brian Lara Promenade opposite Royal Bank handing out a few loaves there, following which he made his way down to the lower end of the promenade finally ending opposite Church’s Chicken.
Using a megaphone he announced that the “PDP is here. We are distributing bread and we are proud of it.” He accused the Government of “raising” the price of flour by 33 per cent while only giving “workers” four per cent.
There were a few beer-guzzling hecklers around with one man, saying, “I just want ah jersey and a Government wuk.”
Even Duke chuckled.
Another man shouted obscenities from a car across the road, but Duke replied, “He red and hungry.”
Speaking to the Express after he accused the Government of “evil and wickedness in their hearts,”
Duke said that bread, while not the healthiest choice, was a basic staple that most people could afford.
“A bread may be the only meal a person may have for the day,” he said, as he quoted the Bible about the Devil offering Jesus bread while in the wilderness.
“The Devil didn’t offer Jesus a salad or a box of chicken and chips...he offered bread!” he shouted.
Recognising that there was a global wheat shortage, he added the State could protect the public by subsidising flour.
He also accused Government of removing the gas subsidy which caused prices to rise naturally.
“Let’s compare Barbados, where they don’t produce oil nor gas but Mia Mottley (Prime Minister of Barbados) removed the VAT (Value Added Tax) so that persons are paying less for gas. So we are calling upon Government to understand that there is a social contract entrenched in the Constitution that speaks of equal opportunity for everyone,” he said.