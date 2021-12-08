Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke will continue as president of the Public Services Association (PSA), following the party’s win in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election on Monday.
Duke will no longer receive a salary from the PSA, however.
In a statement yesterday, the PSA said the executive reached a unanimous and collective decision that all of the benefits and remunerations to Duke would cease for the remainder of his presidency.
“However, the president would continue to carry out his constitutional duties in keeping with the PSA constitution,” the association said.
Duke could not be immediately reached for comment yesterday. The PSA voiced its support for his continued leadership of the association.
PSA first vice-president Felisha Thomas extended congratulations to Duke on the PDP’s “annihilation” of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and said this speaks to Duke’s leadership abilities.
In a statement, she said Monday, December 6 will go down in history as the day a 40-year-old organisation was “obliterated” by one that is only five years old.
“This to us speaks volumes of the great capabilities of Comrade Duke as the political leader of the PDP and the president of the PSA,” Thomas said. “Under his leadership, we have seen a man who has given his heart and soul to defending people even when the odds were always stacked against him. His wisdom and understanding have always brought him out victorious.”
Thomas assured the PSA’s membership that Duke will continue to lead the PSA and “continue the great work that he has started”.
She called on public officers to take the people of Tobago as an example.
“Just as the people of Tobago stood together and broke free of the bondage in which they have been held, you too must say ‘no more’ and let us come together as one to defend our jobs, ensure that negotiations are settled and our futures are secured.”