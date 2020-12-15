Incumbent president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke and his team Game Changers are in the lead in the union’s elections, according to one presiding officer at the election office.
The presiding officer told the Express a short while ago that while Duke is in the lead, but leader of the United Public Officers slate Oral Saunders and his team are not far behind.
The election officer could not say by how many votes separate the two teams, as the vote count is still underway, but he expects by this evening the president of the largest union in T&T, should be declared.
The other teams that contested the elections were led by Curtis Cuffie (Concerned Public Officers), Ian Murray (Labour Warriors), Nixon Callender (Team Sentinel) and Gregory Cova (Premium Value.)
Yesterday’s elections did not go without claims of irregularities, after attempts were made by Labour Warriors and the Concerned Public Officers to stop the Public Services Association (PSA) elections in the High Court on Sunday night due to discrepancies with the voters list.
Ian Murray Leader of the Labour Warriors said the elections was marred with irregularities and claimed it was also rigged and it was for this same reason his team wanted the elections stopped.
“Watson Duke would be back as president of the union for the next four years because of the mishaps and it’s very unfortunate,” Murray said.
The other candidate vying for presidency, Nixon Callender of Team Sentinel, expressed his disappointment with the low voter turnout on Monday.
Callender said while his team expected a low voter turnout, figures presented from the polls suggested even fewer members than what was anticipated.
“Team Sentinel expected, with all the cries we heard from members about a lack of representation, that they would have all come out and vote. We cannot ignore the fact that many members would have been fed up with all of the legal challenges we saw with the up and down of the election date, as some persons still were not sure that the elections were going to come off after the two teams were before courts till late on Sunday night,” Callender added.