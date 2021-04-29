Public Services Association (PSA) president and leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has been fined $1,200 by the courts.
The fine was imposed on Thursday by an Arima magistrate after he was found guilty in March of making or causing a false report to be made to fire officials at Arima Fire Station.
This was done after he allegedly deliberately set off a fire alarm at the Arima Borough Corporation during protest action in 2017.
Setting off such an alarm while there is no fire and causing fire officers to ¬respond constitutes an offence.
The maximum penalty for such an offence is three months’ hard labour and a fine of $1,200. While the custodial sentence was not imposed based on his previously clean criminal record, Magistrate Avion Gill said if Duke were to fail to pay the fine within one month, he will be made to spend that time in prison.
In imposing the fine, the magistrate said the offence was a serious one that had an impact on the State’s resources.
Following the delivery of the ruling, Duke’s attorney Travers Sinanan gave oral notice to the court that an appeal will be filed.
The attorney asked that the magistrate expedite the delivery of her reasons in writing in order to facilitate the appeal.
Appearing on behalf of the State was attorney Veona Neal Munroe.
Duke was charged by PC Anil Bhim of the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP).
According to the charge, on September 19, 2017, while at the corporation’s building at Hollis Avenue, Duke was engaged in protest action when he demanded that employees vacate the premises.
He was warned by security officers on duty. However, Duke tripped the alarm, causing fire officers to respond.
On November 6, 2017, police officers received advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Duke with the offence.
In a video posted on social media before sentence was passed, Duke maintained his innocence, saying he was not the one who pulled the fire alarm.
"It is a total misrepresentation of the facts and I would say it (the conviction) is an erroneous conclusion... The penalty for conviction is $1,200 and three months imprisonment. I am prepared doe anything. I want to make it absolutely clear Watson Solomon Duke, I am prepared for any single thing.
"I will not beg, I will not retreat, I want to let you know I did not pull that fire alarm, I have been set up and the truth will be revealed and I am prepared to go all the way to the Privy Council. It matters not, I am going to the Privy Council if need be because justice must not be denied to those who seek justice," he said.