THE People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League said it was “slightly amused” by the “latest madman rant” of Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke.
The Women’s League issued a news release responding to statements made in a Facebook Live post by Duke on Monday, during which he called the Women’s League a “hate group”.
“The League wishes to advise that whilst hatred is a strong term, the League reserves such emotions for fraudsters, rapists and criminals, not for morally upstanding citizens,” the release said.
Duke in the vlog said the PNM was attacking his wife for getting contracts at WASA. “They want my wife...a woman of industry...to sell pennacool, sugar cake, kumar,suck-a-bag and beneballs by the road,” he said.
Duke called for an apology from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales saying that he had accused him of a “gross conflict of interest”. “I will be suing you (Gonzales). But before I do that, you will be given a chance to apologise,” he said.
Duke said PNM had consistently attacked “black success”. He said he and his wife were exam-ples of this, along with “black billionaries”, Lawrence Duprey and Jack Warner, who also chose to support a party in opposition to the PNM.
In its release the League stated: “As for the distasteful mockery of women vendors, the League states that Duke and his wife should both note that there is no embarrassment from making mon-ey through honest means,” it said.
In the vlog Duke defended his right to collect a pension payment, in an apparent response to re-ports that the Fraud Squad was investigating an $500,000 pension payment to him in 2019. He said the PNM was trying to “demonise” him and that he got his pension lawfully.
The League said it remained unsure whether Duke was retired and called on him to explain the “process of retiring, subsequently running for election for the same position and collecting a gra-tuity for the same position, all whilst still remaining in the same office to date”.