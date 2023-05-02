Who would make the appointments which currently are undertaken by the various service commissions, such as members of the Judiciary, the public service, teachers?
This is the question for which answers are required from the Prime Minister, says former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas as he commented on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statement on Sunday that his Government plans to bring legislation next year to abolish Service Commissions and replace them with a tribunal to address non-performance in the public service.
The Prime Minister told a PNM Sports and Family Day in Toco that all the public services were failing because of a lack of proper management arrangements and that modern management systems were required.
Dumas said he had no problem with the Prime Minister’s statement that things must be improved because things had slipped backwards in the country. But, he added that the Prime Minister was too vague. “I would like the Prime Minister to come out with a document outlining very clearly, for the benefit of the public of Trinidad and Tobago, why he thinks that the service commissions should be removed. [A document which states] what wrong have they committed or what not right have they committed and what does he propose to replace them with. If it is a tribunal, what does that mean? And why (a tribunal)? I would like to see all that, so I could be in the position to say, ‘I agree with you here or I disagree with you there’. If what the Prime Minister has in mind is that you replace the commission with a tribunal which the political arm will direct, so that judges, etc, would be appointed by the politicians, in which case we are in serious trouble. Because don’t talk then about the separation of powers,” he said.
“So I don’t want to condemn him, I am just asking questions,” Dumas added.
“If you are going to abolish the service commissions, who in the first place appoints public servants, who appoints teachers, who appoints judges, who promotes them, who transfers them, who disciplines them; who would do that in the absence of the service commissions?”, Dumas asked, adding: “Surely not the tribunal which is a body to deal with disputes? And what of the rest of the work of the service commissions? And who says the tribunal would work any faster? You are dealing with Trinidad and Tobago.”
Dumas said he did not understand the Prime Minister’s “leap in logic” that the improper functioning of the public service was the fault of the Public Service Commission.
Constitutional implications
Dumas said while the Prime Minister may have very good reasons for saying this which have not been reported, there were other kinds of reasons for the public service not functioning properly, such as ministers “terrorising” public servants and people being appointed to jobs for political reasons, who go to the minister with news all the time. He said he had some experience of this during his time as Head of the Public Service.
Dumas also said he was “astounded” that a statement which had constitutional implications could be made at the PNM Sports and Family Day. Noting that a special majority was required for any alteration of the Service Commissions, he said: “You don’t make an announcement like that at a political party event. That is too serious for a political party event. That is politicising something that is of constitutional and societal importance and ought not to have been said in such a forum.
“If it is that judges, public servants, teachers and principals will be selected, appointed, transferred and promoted by politicians, then we might as well kiss goodbye to democracy. It is too serious a matter to be dealt with in a party context. This goes well beyond party, this is the country we are talking about here,” Dumas said, adding that the Prime Minister was quite wrong.
Dumas concluded by saying that if there are problems attempts should be made to try and fix them and don’t abolish the commissions.