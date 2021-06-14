Dumba

A Speyside man faced the court for assault of the mother of his children. 

Ako 'Dumba' George, 34, a plumber, was arrested and charged for the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm. 

George appeared in a virtual hearing before Scarborough magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on June 10.  

George was not called to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 7, he confronted the victim at the home of a friend and hit her about her face and head causing injuries.

The woman was referred to the Victim and Witness Support Unit for counselling and support.

The magistrate granted bail in the sum of $20,000 and ordered the accused to refrain interactions or any form of violence towards the victim.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US gift of 80 vials to T&T mocked online

US gift of 80 vials to T&T mocked online

The online mockery generated from a social media post from the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago announcing that it had donated 80 vials of Covid-19 vaccine to this country was reported on international news site Business Insider.

200,000 more jabs arrive from China

200,000 more jabs arrive from China

A total of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China arrived in Trinidad yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago had received a gift of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines previously from the Chinese government, bringing the total to 300,000 so far. A plane touched down at Piarco International Airport yesterday with the vaccines.