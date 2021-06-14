A Speyside man faced the court for assault of the mother of his children.
Ako 'Dumba' George, 34, a plumber, was arrested and charged for the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.
George appeared in a virtual hearing before Scarborough magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on June 10.
George was not called to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 7, he confronted the victim at the home of a friend and hit her about her face and head causing injuries.
The woman was referred to the Victim and Witness Support Unit for counselling and support.
The magistrate granted bail in the sum of $20,000 and ordered the accused to refrain interactions or any form of violence towards the victim.