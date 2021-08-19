Two men were charged charged with the murder of Mayaro coconut vendor Vijay Singh.
Tosshawn Abraham, 26, aka ‘Dusty’, a vendor, of Ortoire Village, Mayaro, and Uzziah Paul Adonis, 26, aka ‘Uzi’, also of Mayaro, were also charged with the offences of shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
On August 8, Singh, 26, was in the company of another man at Point Radix Road, when they came under gunfire.
Singh's body was found inside a wooden house with gunshot injuries.
The other man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to his back, rib cage, and right elbow.
Abraham and Adonis were arrested by officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on August 13.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Lindon Douglas, Insp Hosein, W/Insp. Sylvester and Sgt Ramsahai, while Abraham and Adonis were charged on August 17, by PC Rambhajan of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.
The accused were expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Mayaro magistrate.