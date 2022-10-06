Ministry of Education Statement
At 6.55am today, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TT Met Service) issued an updated Riverine Flood Alert-Orange Level.
As a result, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has closed all schools in Trinidad. A statement was already issued on the MoE’s social media pages.
According to the TT Met Service, “continuous rainfall overnight has pushed major water courses to critical thresholds and some may be close to overspilling or already doing so.” This follows flooding in many areas yesterday which affected several schools. Principals will apprise parents when children can return to flood-affected schools once all clean-up operations are completed.
Unless a further advisory from the Ministry of Education is issued, schools will re-open tomorrow, Friday, October 7th, 2022, except where clean-up operations continue.
The Ministry of Education will continue to monitor updates from the TT Met Service.