The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, has worked on dozens of cases across Trinidad and Tobago, bringing comfort and closure to families.
And their service has not gone unnoticed.
Mayaro MP Rushron Paray paid tribute to the hunters at the Mayaro Culture and Arts Committee prize giving ceremony on Wednesday.
Paray highlighted the work of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, throughout the country but particularly in Mayaro at an event held at the Mayaro Resource Centre.
He said the team was a beacon of hope amidst adversity, embodying the robust spirit of Trinidad and Tobago.
"Their steadfast dedication and commitment towards aiding fellow citizens truly echo the resonating love and unity within our community," he said.
Paray said the team's selfless service transcended recognition, aiming instead to cultivate a safer environment for all.
And he presented Rambharat with a Full Trauma Kit and 20 ponchos for operations during adverse weather conditions.
Paray said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team was not just an integral part of the country but stood as a testament to the humanitarian spirit of the people, inspiring all of Trinidad and Tobago.
In response, Rambharat said the non-profit organisation had been in operation for 27 months and had been called to Mayaro on numerous occasions by families seeking assistance in finding loved ones, some cases ending tragically.
Last December, the team led the search for two-year-old Allon Ramdial who walked out of his room at the abandoned Ortoire Fishing Facility onto the jetty and fell into the Ortoire River.
His body was found three days later.
And in February, when four fishermen did not return home after a five-day fishing expedition, the Rambharat was contacted by the families in Guayaguayare.
The search extended to international waters and Rambharat reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking assistance.
Rambharat and his team also assisted in retrieving the bodies of two farmers who were crushed by a giant Hog Plum tree in the Grand Lagoon forest in April.
"Whenever we assisted families whose loved went missing or needed assistance on the eastern seaboard of Trinidad, MP Rushton Paray would always be involved providing critical support to the team. With a team like ours, a supply chain has to be quickly developed with meals and housing to sustain the team's operations. MP Rushton Paray, is always there to provide that support," he said.
Rambharat said the team grateful for Paray's assistance with high quality gears and equipment.
He said, "A trauma kit and rain gear were sorely needed during our recent rescue operation in Erin a few weeks ago, our team worked throughout the night in rain without raincoats. These thermal rain gear he provided would allow the team to function more effectively in rainy weather. We thank MP Rushton Paray for his assistance and look forward to working with him in the future."
Last month, Rambharat led a team to Erin, south Trinidad, where five-year-old Jenysa Murray was reported missing.
Relatives believed the child had fallen into the flood swollen river behind her family's home.
THe hunters spent all night, in heavy rainfall, combing the river and surrounding areas for the child.
LIttle Jenysa was found alive 300 metres from the Erin Beach.