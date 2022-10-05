There have been at least 28 reports of weather-related incidents thus far as heavy rainfall continues to wash across the country.
In its Hazard Impact Summary statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) indicated that there have been at least 25 reports of street and residential floodings in Trinidad, with a power outage and one landslip recorded in Tobago.
In the North Central region, a total of 18 incidents were reported including street flooding at the eastbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt in the vicinity of Orange Grove Road. Residential and street flooding were reported in Savannah Drive, El Dorado, along the Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua, Trincity, Arouca, Edinburgh 500 and St Augustine.
In the Eastern area, seven incidents were recorded, with flooding at the North Eastern College in Sangre and the Valencia River overflowing into the area around the Valencia High
School and the Valencia Government Primary School. The OPDM stated that the water has since receded.
There has been a report of 1 fallen tree across the Toco Main Road at Langousta and reports of flooding in Coalmine Road, the Manzanilla Stretch and Fishing Pond Road. The Toco Main Road at the Matura River, it said, is currently impassable due to flood waters.
In Tobago, the ODPM stated the power outage was recorded in the Roxborough area and a landslide at Plymouth Road between Summer Hill and Whim Development.
The Office advised citizens to prepare and exercise precautions in light of the risks.