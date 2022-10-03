Finance Minister Colm Imbert has rubbished Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s statement that this country’s economy is on its “death bed”, saying the country’s economic statistics are in fact “looking good”.
Imbert was speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) post-budget public meeting at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre on Friday night.
He said just a week or two ago, the Government was able to put some $1.1 billion into the Heritage Fund as a result of increased prices of petrochemicals.
“How could the economy be on its death bed if we put $1.1 billion in our savings account?” Imbert questioned.
“This is the kind of foolishness that we have to respond to today because some of the economic statistics are looking good, they don’t like it.”
Imbert said the 2022/23 budget deficit was less than initially projected and the country’s GDP had improved from $143 billion in 2020 to $191 billion this year.
“We are in a reasonably good place,” he said.
Imbert detailed measures in the 2022/23 budget he said were to benefit citizens, including an extra $2 billion allocated towards construction.
“We’ve increased it from $4 billion to $6,2 billion, we added $2 billion extra this year for construction projects. You know why? Construction is the fastest generator of employment and economic activity that mops up surplus labour just like that,” he said.
He listed the increase in personal income tax allowance from $84,000 to $90,000 a year; the increase of grants under the Housing and Village Improvement programme from $145,000 to $165,000; and adjustments to the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme as other initiatives to benefit the population.
No job loss
Additionally, Imbert boasted that no public servant has lost their job in the past seven years.
“When I say public servants, I am referring to the mainstream public service because within the mainstream public service you have daily rated workers, close to 21,000 of those. You have monthly rated, maybe another 20,000.
“You have teachers, police officers, Fire Service, Prison Service, Defence Force and so on. That total comes up to 90,000 people. We have kept 90,000 people in jobs over the last seven years,” he said.
Imbert boasted the Government has paid the salaries of these workers on time each month for the past seven years which he said was among Government’s top priorities.
“We had a set of priorities, priority one was to make sure people got their salaries on time... make sure we don’t retrench anybody in the public service... make sure our senior citizens get a pension every month and people on public assistance, disability assistance and people on conditional cash support... make sure every month all of these people at the lowest level of the income structure get what is due to them every single month. That is how we have run this country,” he added.
Imbert said while prioritising all the above, Government ran into difficulty paying other bills, including debts to contractors and suppliers.
He once again told the story of being told by the former Central Bank governor in 2015 that the Treasury had only enough money run the country for a few days. He said at that time he had to run to First Citizens to borrow $1 billion in order to be able to pay public servants.