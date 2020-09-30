Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has issued a statement on the chaos surrounding the grades assigned to some CAPE and CSEC pupils in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a Facebook post late on Tuesday, Gadsby-Dolly wrote:
On Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, a letter was dispatched from the Ministry of Education (MOE) of Trinidad and Tobago to the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), expressing that the imminent appointment of an Independent Review Team to assess their 2020 performance and delivery indicates that CXC joins the Ministry of Education of Trinidad and Tobago in considering the circumstances surrounding the 2020 examination results most serious, requiring an appropriate resolution strategy and the urgent effecting of same.
However, we noted that no timelines have been advanced for the start and end of the review process.
In view of the fact that students are depending on the outcome of this most critical review- which we note includes possible revisions- for matriculation purposes, the MOE requested clarity regarding the dates for the start and end of the review process, and the tabling of the Team's report. We regard this specificity as critical for all stakeholders.
Additionally, the MOE requested that the following two items be included in the report:
1. Specific information about the SBA moderation process and its results for schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
2. Weighting of the exam components which were used to calculate the final composite scores for students.
Based on the myriad queries raised by schools and individuals, including those which were appended for attention, coupled with the valid matriculation issues being raised by students and parents, the MOE expressed its hope, and indeed expectation, that the report of the Independent Review Team would be submitted expeditiously.
A further submission from the MOE on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, will transmit any further queries received from Principals to CXC for investigation.