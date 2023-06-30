Richards said he was also not bashing private ECCE institutions, but expressed concern about enforcement of compliance and questioned areas in the public system that needed expansion or support.
Education ministry knocked by JSC
‘Ill-preparedness, lack of data’
- Kim Boodram
-
-
- Comments
Kim Boodram
The Ministry of Education (MoE) was criticised by a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament on Wednesday for ill-preparedness and lack of data, during a hearing on “An examination of the regulation and administration of public and private early childhood institutions in Trinidad and Tobago”.
JSC chairman Independent Senator Paul Richards found the ministry team’s information so lacking that he, at one point, interrupted a question from member, UNC Senator David Nakhid, to say he found the situation “astounding”.
The MoE’s teams had been asked to provide data on resources available to parents and Early Childhood Care and Education Centres for children with special needs.
Richards had questioned the panel on a particular situation that he was aware of, where the parents of a child at ECCE level had been trying to access aid from the ministry’s Student Support Services (SSS) programme for some time.
While not naming the family or centre involved, Richards beleaguered the point that the family had tried and had been unsuccessful, while teachers in the situation were extremely frustrated.
He was unsatisfied with the ministry’s responses that at least two special needs pupils in the system had been provided with aid through the SSS, and that parents should apply.
The JSC heard that 31 such pupils are currently in the working ECCE system and that efforts are being made to beef up resources to such children, especially through the SSS.
However, the team could not provide ready data as to how many teachers existed in the system who were equipped to care for small children with special needs, and this did not sit well with the committee and Nakhid.
Richards agreed the MoE should have been prepared and said the lack of data was not in the public interest and did not support transparency.
He later questioned the recruiting and rehiring process for such teachers, saying he had been told teachers reapplying at the end of their contracts were made to “jump through hoops”.
Ministry officials later stated contract positions in particular carried a rigorous process, and that teachers’ skills also had to be regularly updated.
Richards stressed several concerning aspects of the current monitoring system, including that the MoE had not been aware of some private centres having been relocated.
The senator said he found the monitoring of these centres and private centres to be a “Herculean” task, given what the committee had found in its field visits.
The MoE had advised there were currently 143 Government and Government-assisted ECCE centres, 57 Servol, 12 in Tobago and over 631 private schools.
He and members called on the ministry to do better, stating the committee had visited some eight public and six private centres prior to the hearing, and they had not been visited “for years” by the MoE, Ministry of Health and other governing bodies.
He said the centres had been devastated by the recently-ended Covid-19 pandemic and were unable to meet some standards.
The MoE gave the assurance that human resources were being strengthened to ensure compliance.
Ensure private compliance
Richards said he was also not bashing private ECCE institutions, but expressed concern about enforcement of compliance and questioned areas in the public system that needed expansion or support.
The MoE reminded that Cabinet had recently approved a policy for the granting of licences to private ECCEs, which would include an assessment of all such schools by the ministry and related agencies.
The legislation aims to ensure compliance, including health and safety, an approved curriculum and evaluation of pupil performance.
MoE officials said the State was moving to ensure the strengthening of its own capacity to monitor, noting a three-year “moratorium” was to be granted to schools that needed to work towards compliance.
It was also noted that over one year of consultations went into the drafting of the ECCE legislation, and that some of this was expected to be addressed with the Education Act, a first draft of which has been reviewed.
Among those stating that private ECCE centres were “needed” was Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, while several JSC members cited cases of children within the existing system and schools that were desperate for resources.
The ministry’s ECCE director, Carol Bhagwandin, also assured the JSC that teachers and others in the Government system were bound to access regular training to update their skills.
She said an e-mail database also provided the ministry with oversight of training within the private ECCE sector, which the ministry is also sometimes invited to assist with.
