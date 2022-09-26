EDUCATOR, playwright, and artistic director Victor Edwards can add to his list of accolades national awardee, having been awarded the Chaconia Medal (Silver).
Edwards, 68, has devoted over four decades to the development of theatre and drama arts, and was bestowed the award in the field of culture and education at NAPA in Port of Spain on Saturday night.
Edwards has also worked at the Ministry of Education as a curriculum coordinator, curriculum facilitator, and as an English and drama teacher.
Contacted on Saturday, Edwards told the Express: “This is a very humbling experience. Given the extent of work that has gone into my career, this is very humbling.
“In August, I was recognised by Naparima Bowl for my contribution to the theatre and arts, but this is a national award. When you are recognised by the nation for the work that you do, you certainly must consider that the work is worthwhile.
“My focus has always been on national development and how the country of Trinidad and Tobago is represented in the theatre. From an education point of view, my work has always been focused on reforming the curriculum to reflect who we are as a nation, and as a people,” he said.
Edwards, a father of three, of Princes Town, is the founder of theatre company Iere Productions. He built his home near to his place of birth in Golconda, and he is a graduate of St Benedict’s College, where he discovered his passion for drama and theatre.
Edwards has held the post of president of the Secondary Schools’ Drama Association, and was also instrumental in the formation of the Caribbean Secondary Schools’ Drama Association, which he chaired.