Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh has said that the announcement that the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) will be shut down, with 41 workers being terminated, is a clear sign of the hole that Trinidad and Tobago has dug itself into with the People's National Movement (PNM).
In a statement on Thursday, Indarsingh stated that EFCL is the latest in a string of public companies including Petrotrin, Caroni Green, Seafood Industry Company Limited, Tourism Development Company, and the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality Institute that have unceremoniously shut down, along with significant job losses at TSTT, UTT, T&TEC, WASA since Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley first took office.
He noted that in addition to the closure of the aforementioned public companies, the private sector has also been left to haemorrhage under this administration.
“We recall plants such as Arcelor Mittal, Centrin, Tube City IMS, Industrial Plant Services Limited, OAS Construtora, Royal Bank of Canada, Methanol Holdings, Methanex Trinidad Limited, Yara Trinidad, Scotia Bank, Asa Wright Nature Centre, Stork, and Excellent Stores being forced to shut down or downsize its operations due to the worsening economic situations under the PNM.
“Like the thousands of workers being retrenched or fired under Dr. Keith Rowley, these 41 EFCL workers must also pay the price for the sinful mismanagement, damaging and uncaring governance under the PNM regime,” Indarsingh said.
Stating that the closure leaves several unanswered questions, he questioned who will service the debts owed by EFCL to contractors.
“What will become of schools like the Sonny Ladoo ECCE Centre, Ben Lomond ECCE Centre (Reform Village) and the Curepe Presbyterian School, which were fully or almost competed by the People's Partnership, but now stand victim to vandalism and theft?”
The Couva South MP also questioned if the retrenched workers will be paid any severance benefit and if any arrangements have been made to employ those persons in other areas of the State?
“The people of Trinidad and Tobago need to realise the pattern of pain that comes when the PNM is in power. Enough is enough,” Indarsingh noted.