Eight guns have been seized and arrests made by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Thursday.
Five guns were seized in the Central Division, two in the Southern Division and one in the South Western Division.
Police officers were on patrol near Centre City Mall, Chaguanas when they saw a man who quickly turned away upon seeing them. He was searched and a black and silver Prosefa .38 special revolver was found tucked in the right side of his pants waist. He was arrested.
Across at John Street, Enterprise, officers from the Central Division Task Force – Area North retrieved a .45 calibre Charles Daly firearm containing eight rounds of .45 calibre ammunition. This was obtained after it dropped from a man while he was being chased by officers. The man ran when the police vehicle pulled to the side of him. Constable Nancoo retrieved the gun. The man escaped and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Also, during anti-crime exercises in Enterprise, Chaguanas, one black and silver .45 calibre Charles Daly firearm together with six rounds of .45 calibre ammunition were seized. A .38 revolver was also found in a bushy area off Marchin Road, Cunupia.
At a drug block at Creig Street, Balmain, Couva, around 6 p.m., two men who were under a shed ran when they saw the police. Officers seized a Glock 19 pistol with an adapter for a silencer with an extended magazine containing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one rectangular packet containing 1001 grams of marijuana, one clear plastic bag containing 94 blocks of cocaine, 17 foil packets containing cocaine and six clear packets containing marijuana. Investigations are continuing into the matter.
Across in Debe, a 51-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of firearm and ammunition after police executed a search warrant at his Ramai Trace home. In Marabella, officers went to an empty lot along Bayshore where one .38 spl revolver and one round of .38 spl ammunition were found.
In the South Western Division, officers went to Snail Trace, Scott Road, Penal, where a search was done in a bushy area along the street. A white crocus bag containing one Remington 870 magnum pump action shotgun and six rounds of 16-gauge cartridges were found under dried coconut branches. Police seized the firearm and ammunition and are conducting enquiries into the matter.
A total of 29 firearms and 312 rounds of ammunition have been seized by the police so far for 2022.