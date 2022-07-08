The police detained eight people attempting to enter this country illegally.
South Western Division officers, during an anti-crime exercise on Wednesday, located eight people who were trying to gain unauthorized entry into the country. They were held and taken for medical care, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
The joint, intelligence-led search exercise along the south coast and forested areas, was coordinated by Snr Supt Norton, ASP Mathura, Insp Marcelle and acting Insp Rampallard and supervised by Sgts Rollocks and Breedy.
It also included officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Air Support Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, the post said.