Eight people were arrested and two guns seized by officers of the Southern Division, during a 12-hour exercise.
The eight suspects were held for various offences, ranging from possession of firearm and ammunition to possession of marijuana, and robbery-related enquiries.
Officers of the Southern Division also seized one pistol, one pump action shot-gun, a quantity of ammunition, and a quantity of marijuana, a post to the police's social media page stated.
The suspects are from Marabella, Golconda, Siparia, Pleasantville, Princes Town, and Embacadere and range between 18 and 33 years.
Officers of the Southern Division conducted the Divisional Firearm Interdiction and Narcotics Eradication exercise between 2 p.m. on October 10 and 2 a.m. on October 11 by utilizing the Grid Patrol System, the police's post said.