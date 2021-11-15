AN additional eight people have died from Covid-19, bringing the number of deaths for this month so far to 162.
Overall, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 1,858 Covid-related deaths since March last year.
The Ministry of Health also reported yesterday it has recorded a further 345 positive cases, bringing the total Covid-19 count to 62,267 with 53,578 of those patients fully recovering.
There are currently 6,831 active cases, the ministry said.
Four hundred and twenty-three patients are patients in the parallel healthcare system and 5,980 in home isolation.
A further 83 are in step-down facilities with an additional 89 in State quarantine facilities.
The ministry noted so far 632,313 persons have received their first dose of the two-dose regimen.
The number of people fully-vaccinated under that regimen stands at 588,501. Under the single-dose regimen 38,686 have been vaccinated.
Three thousand five hundred and fifty-nine people have so far received an additional primary dose. Therefore, the total number of individuals fully vaccinated overall stands at 627,187.
At Saturday’s Covid-19 media conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said the vaccination programme has essentially ground to a halt.
He estimated that over the past two weeks on average 1,200 people a day were receiving the vaccine.
In its daily media release yesterday, the Health Ministry pointed out that, based on data from July 22 to October 27, non-vaccinated individuals accounted for 92.3 per cent of those in the parallel healthcare system.
It added a person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final recommended vaccine dose(s) of a World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccine or vaccine combination.