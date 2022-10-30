police tape

The drive-by shootings and killings continued overnight.

In St Helena, two men died and a third wounded when gunmen opened fire on them.

The identities of the deceased are not immediately known.

One has the alias “Biggerz” and “Croc” and is from Tunapuna.

The survivor is Rakesh Singh, 44, who is being treated at the Mt. Hope Hospital, for bullet wounds to the chest and groin.

At around 4a.m today, they were in a Toyota Corolla sedan liming in the car park area of Safe Landing Bar in St. Helena when a car pulled up and the occupants opened fire on them.

Meanwhile, a 13 year old girl was among five people shot at Sixth Company Road, New Grant.

At around 8:10pm, Hayden Grant, Calvin Gonzales, 57, Davion Noel aka Ratty, Victoria Cooper, 13, and Robert Cooper were all liming along the road at 6th Company Road, New Grant when a station pulled alongside the victims and four masked men armed with firearms exited.

The gunmen began shooting them.

The girl was shot in the leg.

The victims were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and are in stable condition.

