Eight Latin American females, including two minors, were rescued from a house in Chaguanas as two men, their captors, were arrested.
Several items of evidential value were also seized from the location, during the anti-crime exercise between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.
This followed a meticulous human trafficking investigation, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Police ‘Criminal Division’ Sharon Gomez-Cooper and coordinated by Sgt Walters and Cpl Ramsarran of the Counter-Trafficking Unit, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The exercise also included officers of the Special Investigations Task Force and the Multi-Option Police Section (MOPS).
Investigations are ongoing.
Members of the public have been urged to report suspected instances of human trafficking in their communities. The police's post outlined the following as some of the indicators that a person may be a victim of human trafficking (especially in the case of women and children):
-Appearing malnourished
-Showing signs of physical injuries and abuse
-Avoiding eye contact, social interaction, and authority figures/law enforcement
-Seeming to adhere to scripted or rehearsed responses in social interaction
-Lacking official identification documents
-Appearing destitute/lacking personal possessions
-Working excessively long hours
-Living at place of employment
-Poor physical or dental health
-Tattoos/ branding on the neck and/or lower back
-Untreated sexually transmitted diseases
If you suspect Human Trafficking is taking place near you, call 999, 555, 800-TIPS or 800-4CTU.