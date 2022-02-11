The Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused to the education system did not hamper eight pupils from Trinidad and Tobago from topping the region in four Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) subjects and four Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations subjects.
Their teachers and parents beamed with pride yesterday, as they were honoured for their achievements at an awards ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.
The British Virgin Islands was the host country of this year’s CAPE and CSEC awards. However, regional pupils were able to receive their awards in their respective countries, as the ceremony was held virtually.
Copping the award for the Most Outstanding CSEC Short Story was Ayana Felix of Bishop Anstey High School East, while Tashana Riley, also of Bishop Anstey High School East, received the ACCA Award for Most Outstanding Performance in CSEC principles of accounts.
Danielle Suite of St Augustine Girls’ High School topped the region in CSEC Creative and Expressive Arts, attaining grade ones in music, theatre arts, visual arts, English A, information technology, mathematics and technical drawing; and grade two in physics and additional mathematics.
The award for Most Outstanding CSEC candidate in Visual Arts 2D went to Joshua Brailey of ASJA Boys’ College, Charlieville.
At the CAPE level, Zoë Gonzalves of St Joseph’s Convent in Port of Spain snagged the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in environmental studies.
She received grade one in all subjects, including environmental science units one and two, biology units one and two, geography units one and two, Caribbean studies and communication studies.
The Most Outstanding CAPE Candidate in natural sciences was Naparima Girls’ High School’s Jessie Rampersad, who achieved grade ones in applied mathematics units one and two, biology units one and two, chemistry units one and two, physics units one and two, pure mathematics units one and two, Caribbean studies and communication studies.
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) award for Most Outstanding Performance in Business Studies went to Nikeesha Nancoo of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College.
Hillview College’s Joel Phillips topped the region in CAPE mathematics, attaining grade ones in all of his subjects: applied mathematics units one and two, physics units one and two, pure mathematics units one and two, Caribbean studies and communication studies.
Taking the award for most outstanding overall candidate in CSEC was Guyana’s Zaynab Shaffie, while Samuel Haynes continued Queen’s College’s (Guyana) long tradition by securing the Dr Dennis Irvin Award for the top candidate overall in CAPE.
Shaffie attained grade ones in 18 CSEC subjects, while Haynes achieved grade ones in 11 CAPE subjects.