POLICE intercepted three vehicles carrying eight illegal Venezuelan immigrants during curfew in Mayaro on Saturday night.
The vehicles were driven by three Trinidadian men, and a fourth Trinidadian man was also a passenger in one of the vehicles, police said.
Police said all the Venezuelans spoke English.
All 12 were arrested by officers of the Mayaro Police Station for the offence of breach of curfew.
The arrests occurred around 10.15 p.m. along the Mayaro/ Manzanilla Road where Sgt Mohammed, and PCs Sarabjit, Guerra and Osundu conducted an anti-crime exercise.
Police said the two of local men are of Mayaro, one of Rio Claro and another from Claxton Bay.
The eight foreign nationals, aged 18 to 30, were not in possession of legal travel documentation, police said, however they gave addresses of their residences at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas; Longdenville; Church Road, Mayaro; and Cipero Road, San Fernando.
Police said the eight illegal immigrants were medically examined at the Mayaro District Health Facility and none exhibited flu-like symptoms.
All 12 were charged by PC Sarabjit, Guerra and Osundu and the cases are scheduled for virtual hearings before a Mayaro magistrate on Monday.
Police contacted officers of the Immigration Division who indicated that their department intended to interview the foreign nationals following the court hearing.