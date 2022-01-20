Elana has been found Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teenager Elana Saxon has been found. Earlier this week, Elana, 15, of Aranguez, had been reported missing to the Barataria Police Station. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Elana has been found Teenager Elana Saxon has been found. Two men charged with kidnapping St Helena couple Two men have been charged for the kidnapping of St Helena couple Narine and Mattie Maraj. Double murder at Orchid Gardens Police responded to a double homicide at Pleasantville, near San Fernando on Wednesday night. Carnival is on Carnival 2022 is happening. Business leaders knock call to boycott Business leaders have criticised Opposition Senator Jearlean John for her statement that the… Shanghai Construction ‘serves termination notice’ to Govt The Chinese contractor building the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital has … Recommended for you TRENDING Carnival is on Business leaders knock call to boycott Shanghai Construction ‘serves termination notice’ to Govt Lalla: Police must grant permission for protests ‘Don’t put your children in harm’s way’ Facebook Twitter Instagram Tweets by expressupdates Instagram