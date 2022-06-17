Elder financial abuse (EFA) is a rampant and prevailing problem.
The issue was brought into the spotlight during Wednesday’s webinar titled “Estate planning and financial literacy to combat financial abuse of older persons”, which was hosted by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, through its Division of Ageing, in commemoration of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022,
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, who spoke at the webinar, said data from the Division of Ageing and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) indicate that financial abuse is one of the more predominant types of elder abuse reported locally.
“In fiscal year 2022, the ministry’s Division of Ageing recorded a total of 77 cases of elder abuse reported for the first quarter, of which 16 were cases of financial abuse, and that is 21 per cent of all cases reported. In fiscal year 2021, 27 per cent of elder abuse cases reported were related to claims of financial abuse, while in fiscal 2020, about 18 per cent of cases also involved alleged incidents of financial abuse,” Cox said.
The minister noted that the number of elder abuse cases reported to the Division of Ageing is relatively fewer compared to that reported to the TTPS.
“It is clear that financial abuse is a prevailing problem. The ministry remains committed to highlight and work towards the prevention of elder abuse of all forms,” she stated.
Referring to information received from the Crime and Problem Analysis Unit of the TTPS, on the annual number of crimes against older persons between 2014 and 2020, Cox said: “During this period the highest number of cases occurred in 2019, which is the same year that the Government increased the value of the senior citizens’ pension, so there is a relation there.”
Furthermore, she noted, of the 1,836 criminal offences committed against older persons between January 1, 2014 and May 31, 2021, theft and property amounted to 44.49 per cent, which was the most prevalent, followed by physical abuse 36.3 per cent, and financial abuse 11.78 per cent.
Cox said the Covid-19 pandemic saw an upsurge in challenges for elderly persons, not just in terms of their vulnerability to illnesses and complications which caused a higher number of elderly persons to succumb to the virus, but also the impact on their financial resources.
Make sure estates in order
Financial planner Garth Thomas said elderly persons must ensure that their estates are in order to make distribution of assets easier upon death.
He explained that estate planning is simply the process of making it clearly known how you want your estate to be handled after you pass, or if you’re incapacitated and unable to handle things on your own.
“It makes good sense to have a plan in terms of what is going to happen to that estate when you die. But while it makes good sense, it is one of the things that most people neglect.
“So what is an estate? Core aspects of an estate are cash, cars, clothes, jewellery, houses, investments, savings, retirement account, land and life insurance policies. All of these are aspects of your estate and you should make some decisions as to what you want to happen to these things when you pass.”
Thomas highlighted the mistakes some people make, like neglecting the importance of good record-keeping of assets.
“You must have a clear idea of what your estate is made up of. The first step in estate planning is to list all the assets you own. There are some common mistakes that you want to try to avoid,” he said.
“A lot of people make mistakes by not having an official plan. Then some of us put a plan in place but with the passage of time things and circumstances change and we don’t update that plan. So, you want to make sure you review your plan and update it as necessary. not making arrangements for if you become incapacitated,” Thomas said.
“If you don’t keep good records then estate planning is going to become more difficult, so you need to take the time to really identify all of your assets, You might own stuff and you really don’t have any legal evidence that you own it. You need to get that organised because if you don’t have legal title the ability to pass that on is compromised.”
Thomas said while it is good to have a will, it is not necessary.
“There are ways that you can make provision for the passing of an estate outside of a will. Upon your death, liquidity is important. You can provide liquidity by naming a beneficiary...
“Without the need for a will, it will go directly to the persons that you identify, as more than one person can share equally and all that is required is a death certificate to show that you have passed and identification of the recipients of that money. So that is one way you can provide liquidity. It is the same with a credit union,” Thomas said.
He said dying without a will means that you die intestate and the people you would want to inherit your estate will experience difficulty acquiring your estate.
“If you die without a will the State has provided a structure for the distribution of your estate, so you really have to say to yourself, which do I prefer? Should I direct it or let the State decide?” Thomas said.
Misuse of money or property
Dr Hyacinth Blake, Director of the Division of Ageing in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, said EFA includes misuse of money or property without knowledge or permission; failing to repay money owed to the elder; overcharge for services; failure to provide services already paid for; misuse ATMs or credit cards; cashing an older person’s cheques without permission or authorisation; misappropriating funds from a pension; missing belongings or property, example jewellery; unusual or unexplained banking activity; unpaid bills and eviction or foreclosure notices or notices to discontinue utilities despite the availability of adequate financial resources.
Relating to fraud, Blake said more men report financial abuse than their female counterparts.
“For all offences, including financial abuse, the reports to the TTPS indicate that men are more likely to report instances of abuse. It would be a ratio of about seven to three,” Blake said.