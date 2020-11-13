A 68-year-old Elder of a Port-of-Spain Church was arrested and charged by Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
The man, who resides in Curepe, was charged with four offences of sexual touching and one count of sexual penetration of a minor by WPC Brathwaite of the Port-of-Spain CPU.
The charges arose out of a report made to police in July 2020 by a 13-year-old girl, that while attending church, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Elder.
Investigations led to the discovery of a series of sexual assaults against the teenager which allegedly occurred during the period of November 2019 to April 2020.
The girl disclosed that while she attended Saturday youth sessions at the church, the accused would wait until she was alone in a room and then proceeded to perform the acts.
The accused was expected to appear in court on Thursday.
The investigation was headed by W/Supt. (Ag) Natasha George, ASP
(Ag) Sookdeo and supervised by Insp Andrews.