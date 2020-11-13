child rape

A 68-year-old Elder of a Port-of-Spain Church was arrested and charged by Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The man, who resides in Curepe, was charged with four offences of sexual touching and one count of sexual penetration of a minor by WPC Brathwaite of the Port-of-Spain CPU.

The charges arose out of a report made to police in July 2020 by a 13-year-old girl, that while attending church, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Elder.

Investigations led to the discovery of a series of sexual assaults against the teenager which allegedly occurred during the period of November 2019 to April 2020.

The girl disclosed that while she attended Saturday youth sessions at the church, the accused would wait until she was alone in a room and then proceeded to perform the acts.

The accused was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The investigation was headed by W/Supt. (Ag) Natasha George, ASP

(Ag) Sookdeo and supervised by Insp Andrews.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Diver’s family keeping hope alive

Diver’s family keeping hope alive

TODAY marks one week since retired nurse Reinaldo Novoa went missing at sea after going for an open dive in Manzanilla.

He left the safety of the shore and entered the waters around 11 a.m. that day.

But by 4 p.m., the operator of the boat he went out to sea in said Novoa was nowhere in sight.

68 prisoners test positive for virus

68 prisoners test positive for virus

SIXTY-EIGHT prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

This comes just two days after a medical team conducted an extensive testing exercise at MSP which saw 222 inmates as well as some members of staff tested.

97 new Covid cases emerge

97 new Covid cases emerge

After several weeks of relatively low numbers of new Covid-19 cases being recorded daily, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 97 new cases yesterday.

For the past two weeks, daily reports from the Ministry of Health have seen no more than 50 new cases being reported each day, with some days producing below 20 new positive test results, and two days (November 9 and November 2) where no new cases were recorded.

+2
Over 2,000 killed in 5 years...why?

Over 2,000 killed in 5 years...why?

Over the past five years, there have been 2,778 murders in Trinidad and Tobago.

Around 80 per cent of these deaths—­accounting for an alarming 2,178 people—were firearm-related.

Trinidad and Tobago does not manufacture firearms, nor does it import guns for commercial use in any serious way.

So why are so many killed by guns in this country?

And what is being done to combat the prevalence of firearms?

Man shot dead during Tobago ‘zesser’ party

Man shot dead during Tobago ‘zesser’ party

The family of Tobago’s tenth murder victim wants justice after he was killed during a “zesser” party on the island.

Omari Matthews, 21, died early yesterday after he was shot in the neck.

Two people from Plymouth were taken into police custody, while others are assisting in the investigation.