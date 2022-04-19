robert

Police at the scene of the double murder. Photo: Robert Taylor

Police are at the scene of a double homicide in Petit Bourg.

At about 7.45 a.police received a call that a worker at a hardware store along the Eastern Main Road, had entered the premises and observed the place ransacked.

He found the bodies of two men on the ground in a pool of blood.

Their hands had been bound and their bodies bore multiple injuries.

Officers of the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau were notified and are currently on location.

They were identified as brothers Mervyn, 87, and Michael Le Soy, 78.

Double murder

The scene of the double murder. Photo: Robert Taylor

The men are the uncles of the man who owned the hardware.

It is suspected that they were strangled in an overnight robbery.

