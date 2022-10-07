An elderly couple had to be rescued from their flooded home in El Carmen, near St Helena, on Thursday night.
Raman Saroop, 72, and his wife, Neisha Martinez, were lifted out of their home, placed on a boat and taken to safety.
Saroop said flood water began rising inside his home, up to three feet in some areas. He said the furniture and appliances began moving around in the water and that was when he decided to call for help.
Local government councillor Samuel Sankar said he was contacted and visited the site to assist.
He said, “It is 10.42pm and we are on El Carmen, Santa Monica, and we went down for an extraction of Ms Martinez and her husband where water was about three feet and rising. We had these good Samaritans showing up here today. And members of the TT Search and Rescue team just came with us. We so happy for this crew here going in and getting the couple and bringing them out.”
Sankar said boats were also used to take people into the village as the roads were impassable.
The couple and other families rescued overnight were taken to a shelter in the community where they were provided with clothing and meals.
The Caroni River at El Carmen breached its banks on Thursday morning overflowing into the nearby communities, flooding roadways and homes.