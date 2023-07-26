Lost most possessions: David Cornwall looks at one of his pans, which he managed to salvage after fire destroyed the apartment where he resided at the Point Fortin Senior Citizens Association Ltd facility. David’s friend and neighbour, Michael Cornum, inset, perished in the blaze yesterday morning. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP
An elderly man perished in a fire in his apartment unit on a senior citizens compound in Point Fortin early yesterday.
The body of Michael Cornum, 75, was found in the kitchen of his apartment, where it is believed the fire began at the Point Fortin Senior Citizens Association Ltd facility.
Cornum had attempted to extinguish the fire using a towel, but as the blaze grew out of control, he called for help and his neighbours tried to rescue him But the fire extinguishers were no match for the blaze that quickly engulfed the unit. The apartment next door also burned.
Residents knew him as “Galba”, the sobriquet Cornum used as a calypsonian, his sister Marilyn Toney said.
Toney said she was told two explosions were heard when the fire broke out, and it is believed the gas tank in his kitchen exploded. “Residents in the home said they heard two explosions and when they came out to check, they realised his apartment was on fire. We are still waiting on the fire and police services to complete their reports to know for sure what happened,” said the sister.
When the Express visited the senior citizen community on Techier Road, residents mourned the loss of “a good man”.
Cornum resided in unit number 20 and his neighbour, David Cornwall, 70, who resided in unit number 19, said he was asleep when he heard Cornum calling out for help. “I heard Galba bawling ‘oh God’ and noises as if things were falling. I peeped out and saw smoke and Galba trying to out the fire with a towel.
“I ran across and called by the next neighbour, then I went to the matron to tell her what was happening. By the time I reached back to the apartment, the whole place caught up on fire,” said Cornwall.
Another resident, Stanley Dick, who lives in unit number 17, said when Cornwall raised an alarm, he ran across with his fire extinguisher to fight the flames and tried to rescue Cornum. “I saw the front door open and I used three fire extinguishers, but I was not able to out the fire.
“As one (fire extinguisher) got empty, someone handed me another one, but the flames were too much. He was bawling ‘Help! Help!’ I tried to open a
window to get him out, but the handles were too hot and I burned my fingers.
“The ceiling started collapsing and we had to back off. I tried my best and I am sorry I could not do more. After a while we did not hear him again, and it was at about three o’clock in the morning the fire officers brought out his remains,” said Dick.
Cornwall said he lost most of his possessions, including his musical instruments—his double seconds pans and a cuatro.
Cornwall, a retiree who has lived on the compound for three years, said he was told he would move into another unit, but he appealed for assistance for household items from the public.
Cornwall said he can be reached through the phone contact of a friend at 338-2115.
Toney said she last saw her brother on Friday night when she saw him standing near Republic Bank on Southern Main Road in Point Fortin.
She said her brother worked at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation and after he retired, he worked as a clothing vendor.
She said he was the father of two children, who both live in the United States. Officers of the Point Fortin fire and police services are continuing investigations.