THE body of a 62-year-old man was found in Arouca yesterday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Devanand Supersad, aka “Devo”, of Ricemill Road, off the Eastern Main Road in Arouca.
At about 11 a.m. yesterday, relatives went to the home to check on Supersad who lived with his 83-year-old mother.
The woman, police said, was partially deaf and an amputee.
However, when relatives arrived at the home, they found areas to the front of the house ransacked.
Supersad’s body was found on the ground lying in a pool of blood.
His body bore what appeared to be chop wounds.
The police were notified and officers from the Arouca Police Station and the Homicide Bureau responded.
Neighbours told investigators that early on Monday morning, sometime after 1 a.m. they heard a commotion at the home and the dogs in the yard were barking. However, they did not hear any screams or observe anything amiss.
Supersad, police believe, would have been killed at about this time.
His mother was in the home unaware that her son had been killed. Enquiries are ongoing. A post-mortem was ordered to confirm the cause of death.
This incident pushed the murder toll up to 27. The comparative for the same period last year was 32.