Two patients at the San Fernando General Hospital are scared for their lives, claiming they have become a primary contact for a Covid-19 patient, but hospital authorities have not tested them to verify their status.
One of the patients told the Express yesterday that they share Suite 1 of Ward 11 with a 26-year-old lupus patient who was confirmed as an active Covid-19 case.
She said the lupus patient does not come off her bed and it appears she also has a mental health issue as she talks to herself all day and night.
“This patient has been showing signs of Covid, obviously, we would know the signs of Covid, yet nobody tested her except yesterday around after lunch.
“This morning, nobody said anything to us but when we saw the door being closed in our suite, we realised that something was wrong. When we started questioning what was going on, then they said she tested positive for Covid. However, that was since this morning and she’s still here.”
The patient said she and her wardmate are both in their 60s and they both suffer with comorbidities.
Noting they have been sharing the same space with the Covid patient for more than a week, the patient said up to the point of the conversation with the Express, neither she nor her other wardmate had been tested.
“They were supposed to come and do PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing on us, but nobody has come as yet to do the PCR or to swab us,” she said.
‘Staff afraid to come’
She said the staff on the ward are afraid to enter their suite.
“They’re not even coming inside. A doctor came in a while ago and we asked when are we going to get tested, his response was, ‘In a while.’
“The nurses are not coming in, nobody is coming in. When we asked about why they haven’t moved her as yet, they said they called the ambulance and it’s going to take some time. This is since this morning and look at the time, it’s almost four o’clock,” she said.
The patients are calling on the authorities to have the Covid-positive patient removed from the ward as quickly as possible and to exercise due diligence in having them tested, so they can know their Covid-19 status and receive the necessary medical intervention if required.
In a statement last night, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said there is no Covid-19 positive patient on the referenced ward at this time.
“Additionally, should any of our valued patients express concerns about such a matter, the appropriate counselling and medical advice are provided,” it added.
The Express was however told last night that the patient had been removed from the ward.