POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly watchman in Oropouche on Monday.
Mohan Boodram, 73, of Southern Main Road, Aripero Village, Oropouche, was discovered dead at his workplace.
A police report said that around 9.30 a.m. Cpl Morales and PC Jagessar responded to a report and went to the compound of Southern Logistics at Dow Village.
The officers were told by the managing director that he received a phone call from an employee who informed him that Boodram was found unresponsive in a 40-foot container.
Police observed that Boodram in a seated position, bare-backed and in a short black pants.
Upon further examination, police saw that there were clothes scattered on the floor, ashes on the side of the container.
Police told that Boodram was seen drinking alcohol earlier that day.
Detectives are awaiting the results of the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, but suspect that he may have lit a fire in the container and inhaled the smoke.
Also on the scene was ASP Simon, CSI officers and detectives of Homicide Region III.
A post-mortem is pending due to the results of a covid-19 test to be done at the San Fernando General Hospital.
PC Jagessar is continuing investigations.