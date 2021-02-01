People who want the COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait longer than anticipated as the country’s first tranche of 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines may not reach the general public, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
The Health Minister noted that the 100,000 vaccines the country is set to receive in the first tranche will be used to vaccinate 50,000 people.
“Using the COVAX concept of equity, the first batch of vaccines will be used solely in the public healthcare system. As we have said on many occasions, the first persons to receive vaccines will be healthcare workers across Trinidad and Tobago.”
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual COVID-19 update on Monday, said that in ensuring there’s social equity, they will be tackling those in the public sector with NCDs (non-communicable diseases), and the elderly population in the long-stay homes.
He said because of medico-legal issues and the inability of some patients in these long-stay homes to give informed consent, due to physical incapacity, mental incapacity, dementia, or Alzheimer’s, they have reached out to these homes over a month ago, and the homes will be asked to get the families or guardians of these long-stay patients, to sign a form of giving informed consent.
Deyalsingh noted that this process was necessary to prevent medico-legal issues that could arise.
“Unfortunately, some of these people cannot give consent, and also, the nature of the individuals that are normally house in these homes…they are very ill, they are very immune compromised, and they are close to the sunset of their lives. What we don’t want is to administer a vaccine today and then tomorrow, the individual unfortunately passes, and then we make a link, however tenuous or untrue, between the vaccine and the death of that particular individual.
“We have started that process since a month ago and persons in long-stay homes in Trinidad and in Tobago, their guardians, children and the homes will be required to sign off on those medico-legal forms, agreeing that we have consent to vaccinate their family members and/or charges.”
He said depending on the rollout, the plan is to also vaccinate essential workers including police, sanitation workers, and fire officers, as far as is possible.
“What we plan to do even though we have already developed SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), we are doing simulation as there’s nothing like real world application to throw up problems which you cannot foresee.
“From that learning in that first phase where exclusively we will be distributing vaccine to the public sector, we will develop the SOPs, and doing that to inform the second phase,” Deyalsingh stated.
He said in the first phase all healthcare workers who are willing to be vaccinated, and the most vulnerable, whether that vulnerability is through economic circumstance, social circumstance, will receive the vaccine.
“The most exposed will get a first bite at that vaccination cherry. After we have done that, depending on the number of vaccines left from that first tranche, or if we get more, then we start what we call our mass vaccination programme.
“We will be working with the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) to man about three or four mass vaccination sites throughout the country. We are not starting with mass vaccination sites in the first instance because we want to get the experience. We want to know if there are any side effects, as rare as they could be, and how to treat bit.
“We are going to start off the second phase working with the TTMA, then we go to village outreach programmes, again with the TTMA, and then we go to the private hospitals.
Deyalsingh noted that having already partnered with the private sector, the mass public vaccination sites, village outreach and private hospitals allocation of vaccines will only commence depending on the second tranche of vaccines or if there’s any left over from the first tranche.
“We have in the country right now the capacity to store three hundred and ninety thousands of the AstraZeneca vaccine based on its temperature requirement of two to eight degrees,” Deyalsingh said.
He said of the 390,000 storage capacity, NIPDEC and the ARima General Hospital has the capacity to store 120,000 each, while 100,000 can be stored at the Point Fortin General Hospital and 50,000 in Tobago.
He stated that the first tranche of vaccines will be stored at NIPDEC before being rolled out via the public healthcare sector in the first phase.