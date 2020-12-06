In March of 2017, a woman walked into a supermarket in Point Fortin and made a very unusual purchase on behalf of her dead brother.

It took the grocers two days, but they were able to locate 1,600 pounds of table salt and truck it to a hillside house at Pablito Trace in Rousillac, South Trinidad.

The deliverymen didn’t know what to make of it, since they pulled up at a house in mourning, with tarpaulin tents and plastic chairs laid out for the wake and wailing.

It turns out that the salt was for the deceased, 64-year-old Pundit Ramlal Gosine, a Hindu holy man revered in the village for his reading of the Hindu holy books at night-time prayer services.