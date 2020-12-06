There is no "accommodation" between United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her opponent Vasant Bharath as stated in a fake letter being circulated on social media.
Both Persad-Bissessar and Bharath issued releases distancing themselves from the fake letter with Persad-Bissessar stating she reserves the right to take legal action if necessary.
The letter purports to be that from the party's general secretary and claimed that an accommodation has been reached between Persad-Bissessar and Bharath.
"This letter is completely FAKE and appears to be created by persons attempting to cause confusion among the membership of the UNC who are heading out to the polls today," stated Persad-Bissessar.
"I state firmly that there has been no accommodation between myself and Mr. Vasant Bharath and as such, it is the duty of the members to vote for the persons they believe are best qualified to fill the positions on the National Executive," she added.
This letter, she stated, is nothing more than a last minute distraction meant to create anxiety in the minds of our members in the hopes that Bharath might gain a few more votes.
Persad-Bissessar stated that she expects that her slate will emerge victorious "despite the petty games and underhanded tactics being utilised by my opponents,".
"I urge our UNC members to go out and Vote for the STAR team, and re-elect me, Kamla Persad Bissessar, as your Political Leader, and together we will continue the hard work and the journey back into Government," she stated.
"That being said, I also ask that persons cease and desist from publishing or sharing of this fake letter and I reserve the right to engage legal pursuits against any entity caught doing so." stated Persad-Bissessar.
Bharath in a Facebook post, stated that the fake letter was published on a Facebook page openly known to support Persad Bissessar.
He stated the letter was not issued by him or his campaign team.
"As we are all aware, our competitors have made 'ADMINISTRATIVE ERRORS' in the past, and we trust that this is not another such instance on their part. We further condemn in the strongest terms the vile actions originating from those intended to tarnish our positive campaign, and call on them to immediately cease and desist," stated Bharath.
He added that despite the "many unfair challenges faced by his team from a unilaterally appointed election committee and the numerous unfair decisions by its chairman, we are confident that in the hours ahead OUR fellow UNC members will go out and Vote for Change,".
Today is the UNC internal elections. Reports so far indicate a low voter turn out and a slow voting process because of Covid protocols.
The winners are expected to be known tonight.