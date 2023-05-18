Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said today’s judgment by the Privy Council Law Lords in the matter of Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj vs the State, with regards the extension of Local Government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022, for one year following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022, was not a defeat for the State.
On Thursday, Lords Reed, Hodge, and Richards delivered their judgment after the matter was heard on March 15, along with Lords Kitchin, and Briggs.
In their judgment, the Lords stated that “the essential characteristic of a representative democracy, whether at a national or local level, is that the representatives are chosen by popular vote. In a modern democracy, such as Trinidad and Tobago, all individuals have the right to participate in the popular vote, subject only to specified conditions and disqualifications”.
The Lords noted that in the case of municipal corporations, the popular vote is direct for the councillors and indirect, by means of party lists, for aldermen.
Armour however, said based on the content of the Privy Council judgment, a majority of three members from a bench of five, ruled on a point of interpretation relevant to the amendments that were made to the terms of office of councillors and aldermen.
He said at paragraph six of the Lords’ decision where it is stated that on an appeal the refusal of interim relief, the Court of Appeal agreed that having regard to the importance of the case, and the seriousness of the issues, the consequences would determine the “core issues”, namely, whether Sections 11 and 12 of the Municipal Corporations Act as amended by the 2022 Act, applied to the incumbent councilors and aldermen.
“The Privy Council today has ruled that these amendments did not apply to the incumbent councilors and aldermen. By so finding, the three judges in majority, Lords Richard, Reed, and Hodge disagreed with the views of the other five Appeal Judges who have heard this matter, that is to say Lord Briggs and Lord Kitchen of the Privy Council in the minority, and the unanimous Court of Appeal decision of Trinidad and Tobago by Justices of Appeal (Prakash) Moosai, (Gillian) Lucky and (James) Aboud. Importantly, all of the judges who have heard this matter, have rejected the argument in one voice and unequivocally,” Armour said during a press conference on Thursday.
He added: “The Privy Council, in agreement with the unanimous Court of Appeal decision of Trinidad and Tobago, found at paragraph 20 in today’s judgment, that a change in the length of the incumbent councilors’ terms of office cannot amount to a contravention of the Constitution. The term for which representative is elected is important, but an increase by one year in the terms of councilors and aldermen does not of itself breach any of the provisions of the Constitution.
“More than this, the majority of the Privy Council expressly recognized that it was the prerogative of and “within the legislative competence of Parliament to so extend the term of incumbent councillors, providing sufficiently clear language was used.”
Armour contended that the only point of difference between the majority ruling and that of the other judges, is that of the clarity of the language used in achieving the accepted and permissible objective of extending the date for elections.
“The reasoning of the majority, was merely the amendments were made “more natural read as applying to councillors and aldermen elected after the amendments came into force (paragraph 27).
“This interpretation however, was expressly disagreed with by the five other judges who have heard this matter. At paragraphs 96 through to 99 of the judgment of the Court of Appeal of Trinidad and Tobago, read by Justice of Appeal Prakash Moosai, the Court of Appeal ruled on what it regarded as the “plain meaning” of Section 11 (4) of the Municipal Corporations Act, and went on to find unanimously at paragraph 99 of that judgment that “this court is of the view that the language of the amendments was sufficient to reveal the intent of Parliament.
“Today, the majority of the Privy Council at paragraph 28 of their ruling stated, “the Board does not however go as far as to say that the Court of Appeal’s reading of the amended sections is not a possible reading. The Board accepts that there is a degree of ambiguity…the focus is solely on the language of the proper approach to construction. That is not however, the proper approach to the construction. Nor, to be fair to the Court of Appeal, did they suggest that it was. The Court must have regard to the context and purposes of the amendments and the relevant principles and presumptions of statutory construction,” Armour stated.
Armour said any issue of interpretation of legislation therefore, remains a question of degree and impression, which the distinctly differing views of eight members of the country’s higher judiciary who have heard this matter, profoundly illustrates.
“This Government accepts this ruling of the majority of the Board, which disagreed with the unanimous Court of Appeal decision, and referred to its interpretation of the amendments as applying as it did to the incumbents.
I emphasize here today that the amendments to the Municipal Corporations Act, have been designed to improve the legislative enabling framework within which Local Government will be implemented for the people of Trinidad and Tobago by their elected representatives, so as to better manage their communities. It bears emphasis that nothing in the way of these amendments and nothing in the decision of the Privy Council can support any argument that this Government by these amendments, was seeking to disenfranchise the rights of the citizens of country to vote their elected representatives into office.”
He said he must emphasise this because this decision is one with an undoubted political dimension, and there will be those who will seek to misrepresent the decision that was handed down in order to make political capital out of that decision.
“I suggest with respect, and I caution that any misrepresentation of this judgment will be wrongly a misrepresentation that can border on contempt. So, I urge all citizens to take the time to read this judgment carefully, and I would urge the media, in particular the print media, to publish this judgment in full as a pullout in the Sunday newspapers, so that the citizens of this country can read this judgment at their leisure and not have to rely on misrepresentations of the judgment by those who will wish to misrepresent what it says so as to make political capital out of it.”
He said the Government has accepted those part of the ruling which rejected the arguments of Balgobin-Maharaj that there was any objective by that legislation to defer the election, and any attempt, as argued by Balgobin-Maharaj, that the amendments were for unlawful purpose or were effected in breach of the Constitution.
Armour deferred question on when the Government plans to call Local Government elections, stating that he would have to seek legal counsel on that matter.