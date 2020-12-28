A San Fernando electrician, was charged with multiple gun-related offences after he allegedly shot at a man eight months ago.
Kwasi Jason Forde, 38, of Romain Street, was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate.
A report was made by the victim, a man known to Forde, police said.
According to the report, around 9.55 a.m. April 10, the victim was at his Pleasantville Circular Left, Pleasantville home, when he was accosted by a man known to him.
During the melee, the man reported to police that, a man pointed a firearm at him and a struggle ensued .
The victim told police that two explosions were heard before the man escaped, running along a box drain at the side of his home.
Forde was charged with the offences of shooting with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Cpl Nanan of the Mon Repos Police Station laid the charges.