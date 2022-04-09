A man is suspected to have been electrocuted while attempting to tamper with TSTT (Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago) cables in Barrackpore early on Saturday morning.
The victim is yet to be identified, police and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (TTEC) officials said.
A police report said that at around 2 a.m. an estate constable employed with a security company was on duty at a residence at Rochard Douglas Road when he heard a loud noise at the front of the premises.
Upon checking, he observed sparks emanating on a TSTT pole on the opposite side of the roadway, approximately about 30 feet away, and a man hanging from the cables.
The victim was described as approximately five feet four inches, dark complexion, wearing a black jersey and black and white three-quarter camouflage pants.
The security officer also observed that there was no electricity to the residents in the vicinity of the TSTT pole.
A team of police officers including ASP Bertie, Sgt Toussaint, Cpl Mycoo of Moruga Police station, Cpl Ali and PC Horsford of Barrackpore police station, CSI officers responded.
Police retrieved from the scene two hacksaw blades, a black Marvin Gaye hat, and a multicoloured Jansport knapsack at the base of the TSTT pole.
A statement from the TTEC said that their officers received information from the police and responded to the incident.
The statement said that the incident occurred between T&TEC LP 114 and 115 in the vicinity of a TSTT pole.
“It is believed the victim was cutting and stealing TSTT cables in the area when the incident occurred. Two hacksaw sets were found nearby and some TSTT cables were cut and hanging in the area. The electricity supply was disrupted to part of the area and was restored at 6 a.m.”, the statement read.