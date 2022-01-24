Eleven people were held by the police between last Friday and Sunday. Five were involved in larceny and breakings.
One man was arrested and charged with five offences of larceny and four for obtaining money by false pretences after a businessman from San Fernando reported to police that one of his employees allegedly stole approximately $90,000 in equipment from the company and was selling the items. The employee was arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the items recovered.
A 30-year-old air condition technician from Couva was also charged by Gasparillo CID officers after the recovery of $150,000 in air condition units allegedly stolen from a businessman in Reform Village, near Gasparillo.
Officers of the Gasparillo police station also held a 40-year-old woman from Diego Martin after the parked vehicle of a 72-year-old pensioner was broken into at a supermarket in Gasparillo and $6,700 he withdrew from the bank was allegedly stolen.
A man from Santa Cruz was also arrested in connection with a report of stolen items and a 55-year-old from St James was held by officers in relation to several breaking offences in his area.
Four people were also arrested after officers stopped two vehicles that were allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Matura. A suspended police officer was also held after being involved in a high-speed chase with police and a 23-year-old man from St. Augustine was arrested in Tunapuna for possession of marijuana.